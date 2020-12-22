Saints Report: Saints lose second straight game

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 days ago

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is used to making history, but not the kind of history he was making on Sunday in what could have been a Super Bowl preview against the Chiefs.

- - "the first four drives were not what we - wanted, obviously - four- three-and-outs.

Didn't really - find our rhythm until the - second quarter and the fourth - quarter.

I'd say if you kind of- broke this down,- - - - second quarter, fourth quarter.- came out of the game okay.

It - was great to be back out- there.

Great to be back out - there with the team, just - competing again.- obvously, it's been tough over- the last four weeks.

But great- to be back out there."

- - - the saints are still holding- down the second spot, in the- n-f-- c... but would need to win- out... and for the packers to - lose- their last two... in order to - claim the number one seed, and- more- importantly... the only first - round