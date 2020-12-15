Saints Report: Saints lose first game since September 27th

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

For the New Orleans Saints, Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles marks the end of what was previously a nine-game winning streak.

- for the new orleans saints... - sunday's 24-21 loss to the- philadelphia eagles marks the - end... of what was previously a- nine-game winning streak.

- the black and gold also lost- another streak, in week 14... - and - they did so... in two different- ways.

- - - - - the saints had gone 56 games, - without allowing a 100- - yard rusher -- more than three- seasons worth of games, if- you're counting at home -- and- yet somehow... they allowed two- in- one game, on sunday.- rookie jalen hurts went for 109- yards, in his first career- start under center... while - miles sanders burned new- orleans, for a buck-15... thank- in large part to his 82-yard- touchdown run, in the second- quarter.- the saints are still ranked - second in the n-f-l, in total - defense... but it wasn't enough- to keep them from falling into- the - second seed... in the n-f-c.- - "yeah, i mean i think it's obvious that his- ability to run and not only put- stress on us as a defense in th- run game but also in- the pass game, his ability to - scramble just adds another- element into the run fits.

You- need all 11 to be able to stop- the run, so they did a good job- - - giving him opportunisitc looks,- good runs, good passes to be- able to take care of the- football and not put him in any- harms way and they executed.

So- - - - hats off to them."

It only gets more difficult, fo- the saints... who return home - for - the first time, in four weeks..- to host the reigning super- bowl champion kansas city - chiefs.