Over 300 BJP workers killed in Bengal, no progress in investigation: Amit Shah

More than 300 BJP workers have been killed in Bengal and no progress in investigation of deaths, said Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on December 20 during a press conference in West Bengal's Birbhum district.
"Political violence is at its peak in Bengal.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah along with other party leaders including Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh had lunch at the residence of a Baul singer at Bolpur, Birbhum district. Shah's much anticipated visit to the state of West Bengal began on December 19.
During roadshow in West Bengal's Bolpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked people of West Bengal to give one change to Narendra Modi and they (PM Modi and BJP) will make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years. "Give one chance to Narendra Modi. We will make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years," said Home Minister.
BJP demands CBI probe, Minister Arun Sahu's resignation over the killing of 5-year-old girl child in Odisha's Nayagarh, said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on December 20. "It's very sad that a 5-year-old was killed and her decaying skeleton was dumped in front of her house. Local MLA's name and someone he's protecting have come forward in the case. Our demands are to have a CBI probe and the resignation of Minister Arun Sahu, said Patra.
BJP Odisha Unit staged demonstration in Bhubaneswar on December 20. They were demonstrating against the state government. BJP launched a 'Padayatra' seeking justice for 5-year-old Pari. She was allegedly raped and killed 5 months back in Nayagarh district.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow in Bolpur, Birbhum of West Bengal. Huge crowd was seen during the massive rally. Shah's much anticipated visit to the state of West Bengal began on December 19.
