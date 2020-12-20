Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published 8 minutes ago

Over 300 BJP workers killed in Bengal, no progress in investigation: Amit Shah

More than 300 BJP workers have been killed in Bengal and no progress in investigation of deaths, said Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on December 20 during a press conference in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

"Political violence is at its peak in Bengal.

