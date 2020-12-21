Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement On COVID Economic Relief Package
Leaders in Congress have sealed the deal on an almost $ 1 trillion COVID relief package.
Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government fundingThe agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses..
