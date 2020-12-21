Global  
 

‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:31s - Published
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister

‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that while the government is trying to fight any vaccine hesitancy in people, they cannot force people to get vaccinated if they do not want to.

‘Vaccine hesitancy issues will be addressed through education.

The government will spread awareness and educate people about the vaccine that this is for their own good and benefit.

The government will reach out to people to get their vaccines but if someone does not want to take the vaccine, they cannot be forced,’ Harsh Vardhan said.

The Union Health Minister also said that the Central government has been in talks with states about vaccine distribution and other issues for the last four months.

He also said that India is capable of running a smooth vaccination drive as was seen during the polio campaign.

Watch the full video for people all the details.


Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Indian politician

‘When can India expect first Covid shot?’: Health Minister answers [Video]

‘When can India expect first Covid shot?’: Health Minister answers

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that he is hopeful that the first Covid vaccine in India should be available ‘any week in January’. He added that India will not compromise on the safety and effectiveness aspects of the vaccine and hence all available data is being studied by scientists. ‘Our first priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We do not want any comprise on that. Our regulators are analysing them with seriousness, Harsh Vardhan said. The Health Minister also added that India plans to vaccinate around 30 crore people in the first phase which would primarily include healthcare workers, frontline Covid workers and people above 50 years of age. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:22Published
Govt prioritized 30 crore people for COVID vaccine in phase-1: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

Govt prioritized 30 crore people for COVID vaccine in phase-1: Harsh Vardhan

After consultation with experts, government prioritized 30 crore people for COVID vaccine, informed Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in an exclusive interview with ANI. He said, "After consultation with experts, we've prioritized 30 crore people for COVID vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like police, military and sanitation staff, people above 50 yrs and those who are below 50 yrs but are suffering from certain diseases."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published
Can't force people to take COVID vaccine if they don't want it: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

Can't force people to take COVID vaccine if they don't want it: Harsh Vardhan

On being asked if COVID-19 vaccination will be voluntary or mandatory, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said government will address the issue of vaccine hesitancy but if anyone decides not to take it, we can't force them. He said, "Our effort is that everyone in our priority list takes COVID vaccine. We will address the issue of vaccine hesitancy. But if anyone decides not to take it, we can't force them."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

