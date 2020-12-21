‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that while the government is trying to fight any vaccine hesitancy in people, they cannot force people to get vaccinated if they do not want to.

‘Vaccine hesitancy issues will be addressed through education.

The government will spread awareness and educate people about the vaccine that this is for their own good and benefit.

The government will reach out to people to get their vaccines but if someone does not want to take the vaccine, they cannot be forced,’ Harsh Vardhan said.

The Union Health Minister also said that the Central government has been in talks with states about vaccine distribution and other issues for the last four months.

He also said that India is capable of running a smooth vaccination drive as was seen during the polio campaign.

