UK Football: Cats Go to Gator Bowl Against NC State January 2nd
#### in a bit of sports news: kentucky football -- heading to florida next year..
For real this time..
Kentucky accepting a bid to take on number 23 -- n-c state in the gator bowl..
L3: solid blue report white cats to the gator bowl uk will play nc state on january 2 the january 2-nd showdown will be the fifth consecutive bowl game for u-k... making mark stoops the first coach to ever make five consecutive trips with kentucky..
Stoops says after what happened last year -- they weren't going to set their eyes on jacksonville until the bid was offered and accepted..