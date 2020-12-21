Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain

Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain

Passengers were stranded at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday morning as new restrictions went into effect.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ireland joins European countries in banning UK travel amid new coronavirus strain

Ireland joins European countries in banning UK travel amid new coronavirus strain Countries across Europe, including Ireland, have begun banning travel to and from the UK after a...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •CBC.caSBSUpworthySeekingAlphaDaily RecordCBS News


New Covid-19 variant: Know the countries that banned UK travel

Here are the list of the countries that announced a ban on flights and travellers from the UK in the...
Khaleej Times - Published

New coronavirus strain: Can India follow European countries to suspend flights from London?

With India and UK having an air travel bubble arrangement, there are concerns about India suspending...
DNA - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comBelfast Telegraph



Related videos from verified sources

New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic [Video]

New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic

A new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and it's leading to new lockdowns and new travel bans.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:59Published
Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surge [Video]

Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surge

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized an emergency meeting as more countries ban travel to and from Great Britain. CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how these new travel restrictions will affect..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:49Published
New Strain Of COVID-19 Spurring European Lockdowns, Restrictions [Video]

New Strain Of COVID-19 Spurring European Lockdowns, Restrictions

A new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus is spurring european lockdowns and travel restrictions.WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:55Published