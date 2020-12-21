Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain
Passengers were stranded at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday morning as new restrictions went into effect.
New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panicA new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and it's leading to new lockdowns and new travel bans.
Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surgeUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized an emergency meeting as more countries ban travel to and from Great Britain. CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how these new travel restrictions will affect..
New Strain Of COVID-19 Spurring European Lockdowns, RestrictionsA new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus is spurring european lockdowns and travel restrictions.WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 21, 2020