Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas Star Visible In Night Time Sky

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Christmas Star Visible In Night Time Sky

Christmas Star Visible In Night Time Sky

On December 21st these Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 16, 2020 Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known...
Space Daily - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight [Video]

'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight

It's not actually a star -- it's Jupiter and Saturn getting very close, to appear as one bright spot in the sky.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:33Published
The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21 [Video]

The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21

On December 21, a rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn is projected to take place. According to Allure, the out of this world event is also known as a Great Conjunction. It has become known..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event [Video]

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event

On December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years! WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published