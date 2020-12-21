Feed the Needy to distribute meals Christmas Day

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago

Local law enforcement is back lending a helping hand to the community, providing a free meal for Christmas.

- this will be 31 years the gulf- coast public safety feed the- needy program has been helping- feed those in need.

- 1,000 meals were already served- at thanksgiving and a thousand- more will be served for - christmas.- this year, every agency picks u- their meals from the harrison - county work center where the- food is prepared and- will take the meals back to - their own departments to- then be distributed to their- respective communities.

- the feed the needy program is - only possible through - donations and volunteers.

- due to covid-19, volunteering i- limited, however, those who wan- to help with meal delivery are- asked to contact their-