Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Book of Boba Fett' is coming to Disney+ in 2021

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
'The Book of Boba Fett' is coming to Disney+ in 2021

'The Book of Boba Fett' is coming to Disney+ in 2021

In the season finale of 'The Mandalorian,' a teaser led fans to think a Boba Fett spinoff could be headed our way.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More

 Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon.
CBS News

Disney+ confirms 'The Book of Boba Fett' 'Star Wars' series for 2021

 "The Mandalorian" producer Jon Favreau clarified that iconic "Star Wars" character Boba Fett would get his own Disney+ series, debuting in 2021.
USATODAY.com
Marvel Studios to debut new series exclusively on Disney+ [Video]

Marvel Studios to debut new series exclusively on Disney+

The first two episodes of 'Marvel Studios: Legends' are set to premiere on Disney's streaming service on Jan. 8, 2021.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Boba Fett Boba Fett fictional character in Star Wars

Boba Fett show heading to Disney Plus in 2021

 Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

After years of speculation about whether Boba Fett would get his own spinoff of some kind, The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale..
The Verge

ShowBiz Minute: Bulloch, Interscope Geffen, Bieber

 Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first "Star Wars" trilogy, dies; Billboard: Interscope Geffen A&M named No. 1 label of 2020; Justin Bieber, UK health workers team..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

'The Mandalorian' spinoff 'The Book of Boba Fett' is coming December 2021

After a weekend of fan speculation, the official Star Wars Twitter account announced that The Book of...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Disney confirms ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a ‘Mandalorian’ spin-off series

When the season two finale of The Mandalorian dropped last week, it teased something called The Book...
engadget - Published

Boba Fett Spin-Off Series Confirmed by Disney

The new project called 'The Book of Boba Fett' is scheduled to come out in December 2021 on the Mouse...
AceShowbiz - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'The Book of Boba Fett' Is Coming to Disney+ in 2021 [Video]

'The Book of Boba Fett' Is Coming to Disney+ in 2021

'The Book of Boba Fett' Is Coming to Disney+ in 2021. In the season finale of 'The Mandalorian,' a teaser led fans to think a Boba Fett spinoff could be headed our way. On Dec. 21, 'Mandalorian'..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published
'Star Wars' Star Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75 [Video]

'Star Wars' Star Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75

Actor Jeremy Bulloch has died. The British stage and screen actor is best known for his role in the original Star Wars trilogy as Boba Fett. Bulloch's agent confirmed in a statement to CNN that the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75 [Video]

Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played , Boba Fett, Dead at 75. Bulloch’s agent confirmed that the British actor died on Thursday. Bulloch had lived with Parkinson’s disease for “many..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published