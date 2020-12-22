Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky
Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky
Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than theyhave in centuries.
The last time the two gas giants looked this close togetherwas during Galileo's time in the 17th century.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Earthlings witness Jupiter and Saturn align The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer...
SeattlePI.com - Published
4 days ago
Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 16, 2020
Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known...
Space Daily - Published
6 days ago
Related videos from verified sources