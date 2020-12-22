Global  
 

Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than theyhave in centuries.

The last time the two gas giants looked this close togetherwas during Galileo's time in the 17th century.


The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published
The planets pass each other in their respective orbits around the Sun every 20 Earth years, they won’t have been this close in the sky since 1623.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:49Published

Jupiter and Saturn to overlap in sky tonight: "Aligned just right"

 If you look up at the sky just after sunset, you'll see something that hasn't happened in centuries.
CBS News

Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer...
SeattlePI.com - Published

The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 16, 2020 Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known...
Space Daily - Published


Jupiter and Saturn came closer in alignment in an astronomical event called the "great conjunction," exciting skygazers across the world on December 20.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
The planets were so closely aligned, that they appeared to be one big star at one point.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:57Published
For the first time in centuries, Jupiter and Saturn are back together, or at least, it looks that way. People call it the Christmas Star and Don Ford has more details about this exciting and rare..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:51Published