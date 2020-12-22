Global  
 

Jupiter, Saturn Appear So Close Creating Spectacular Sight In Night Sky

Jupiter, Saturn Appear So Close Creating Spectacular Sight In Night SkyThe alignment hasn't occurred in nearly 800 years.

Tonight is the longest night of the year. You can use it to see a meteor shower and the historic Jupiter-Saturn 'double planet.'

Jupiter and Saturn haven't appeared this close in the night sky in nearly 800 years, and the...
Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky [Video]

Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky

Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than theyhave in centuries. The last time the two gas giants looked this close togetherwas during Galileo's time in the 17th..

Christmas Star In The Night Sky Makes Rare Appearance In Night Sky [Video]

Christmas Star In The Night Sky Makes Rare Appearance In Night Sky

For the first time in centuries, Jupiter and Saturn are back together, or at least, it looks that way. People call it the Christmas Star and Don Ford has more details about this exciting and rare..

Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages [Video]

Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages

Jupiter and Saturn are expected to converge in the night sky tonight, a sight that won't happen again until 2080. DeMarco Morgan reports.

