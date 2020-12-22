Jupiter, Saturn Appear So Close Creating Spectacular Sight In Night Sky

Jupiter and Saturn haven't appeared this close in the night sky in nearly 800 years, and the...



Related videos from verified sources Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky



Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than theyhave in centuries. The last time the two gas giants looked this close togetherwas during Galileo's time in the 17th.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 hours ago Christmas Star In The Night Sky Makes Rare Appearance In Night Sky



For the first time in centuries, Jupiter and Saturn are back together, or at least, it looks that way. People call it the Christmas Star and Don Ford has more details about this exciting and rare.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:51 Published 9 hours ago Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages



Jupiter and Saturn are expected to converge in the night sky tonight, a sight that won't happen again until 2080. DeMarco Morgan reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:34 Published 16 hours ago