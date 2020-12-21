'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight
It's not actually a star -- it's Jupiter and Saturn getting very close, to appear as one bright spot in the sky.
How And When To See The ‘Christmas Star’ In North Texas Tonight, Clear Skies ExpectedThose who miss tonight’s major conjunction will have to wait until 2080 to witness another ‘illusion of angle of view’ of Jupiter and Saturn. Katie Johnston reports
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet EventOn December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years! WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.
