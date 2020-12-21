Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:33s - Published
'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight

'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible Tonight

It's not actually a star -- it's Jupiter and Saturn getting very close, to appear as one bright spot in the sky.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Christmas Star will be visible on December 21 - how to see it in the UK

Jupiter and Saturn are set to align in a conjuction for the first time in 800 years to create a...
The Argus - Published

Look for the 'Christmas star' in Canadian skies tonight as Jupiter and Saturn converge

A rare celestial event is making an already unique holiday season even more unusual as what's been...
CBC.ca - Published

Jupiter and Saturn to create first visible 'Christmas star' in 800 years

Jupiter and Saturn to create first visible 'Christmas star' in 800 years Jupiter and Saturn are set to create a "Christmas star" with a dramatic close encounter that has not...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

How And When To See The ‘Christmas Star’ In North Texas Tonight, Clear Skies Expected [Video]

How And When To See The ‘Christmas Star’ In North Texas Tonight, Clear Skies Expected

Those who miss tonight’s major conjunction will have to wait until 2080 to witness another ‘illusion of angle of view’ of Jupiter and Saturn. Katie Johnston reports

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event [Video]

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event

On December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years! WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published
Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event [Video]

Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event

Jupiter and Saturn will form a Christmas Star in The Great Conjunction, a rare double planet event.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:53Published