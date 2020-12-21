The 'Christmas Star' could be visible in Northeast Ohio

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet EventOn December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years! WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.
Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet EventJupiter and Saturn will form a Christmas Star in The Great Conjunction, a rare double planet event.
Leslie Odom Jr. Talks 'The Christmas Album'"Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. opens up about his second holiday album 'The Christmas Album', which features a very special duet with his wife, actress and Broadway star Nicolette Robinson. Plus, the..