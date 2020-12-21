Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 'Christmas Star' could be visible in Northeast Ohio

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:44s - Published
The 'Christmas Star' could be visible in Northeast OhioThe 'Christmas Star' could be visible in Northeast Ohio

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Christmas Star will be visible on December 21 - how to see it in the UK

Jupiter and Saturn are set to align in a conjuction for the first time in 800 years to create a...
The Argus - Published

Jupiter and Saturn to create first visible 'Christmas star' in 800 years

Jupiter and Saturn to create first visible 'Christmas star' in 800 years Jupiter and Saturn are set to create a "Christmas star" with a dramatic close encounter that has not...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event [Video]

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet Event

On December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years! WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published
Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event [Video]

Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event

Jupiter and Saturn will form a Christmas Star in The Great Conjunction, a rare double planet event.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:53Published
Leslie Odom Jr. Talks 'The Christmas Album' [Video]

Leslie Odom Jr. Talks 'The Christmas Album'

"Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. opens up about his second holiday album 'The Christmas Album', which features a very special duet with his wife, actress and Broadway star Nicolette Robinson. Plus, the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:42Published