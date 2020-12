House passes economic stimulus package Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:07s - Published 3 minutes ago House passes economic stimulus package Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RIGHT NOW.JENNIFER: BOTH HOUSES OFCONGRESS HAVE APPROVED A $900BILLION STIMULUS PACKAGE,CLEARING THE WAY FOR ECONOMICAID.DOUG: THE BILL, NOW ON ITS WAYTO THE PRESIDENT’S DESK,INCLUDING $600 CHECKS FOR MOSTAMERICANS.THOSE PAYMENTS COULD GO OUT ASEARLY AS NEXT WEEK.IT WILL PROVIDE JOBLESS BENEFITSFOR MILLIONS OF UNEMPLOYEDWORKERS AT $300 PER WEEK FOR 11WEEKS.THE 11TH HOUR DEAL COMING JUSTAS MANY BENEFITS WERE SET TOEXPIRE, WELCOME NEWS FOR GROUPSLIKE THE UNITED WAY OFMASSACHUSETTS.THEY SAY IT IS NOT ENOUGH TOADDRESS THE LEVEL OF NEEDNONPROFITS ARE SEEING.





