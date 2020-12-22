Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Questions About the UK’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain, Answered

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Questions About the UK’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain, Answered

Questions About the UK’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain, Answered

A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the UK and is causing worldwide panic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Several airlines in U.K. to test New York-bound fliers for COVID

 New York Governor Mario Cuomo also wants a similar federal policy.
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Oslin, 'Wonder Woman,' Santa Claus

 K.T. Oslin, country singer of "80's Ladies," dies at 78; "Wonder Woman 1984" grabs $38.5 million overseas; Santa cheers up kids in Peru amid COVID measures...
USATODAY.com

Fired COVID scientist sues Florida over "sham" search warrant

 Rebekah Jones contends that she was fired for not falsifying data.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

HealthWatch: New COVID Strain, Vaccine Distribution [Video]

HealthWatch: New COVID Strain, Vaccine Distribution

Dr. Mallika Marshall answers questions about a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK and how the vaccine will be distributed.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:39Published
Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered [Video]

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:36Published
Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain [Video]

Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain

According to CNN, Denmark is planning to kill its entire mink population in order to contain a new strain of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published