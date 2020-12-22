|
See Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting
See Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting
The eruption that started in the Halemaumau crater on December 20 after a series of earthquakes is still ongoing.
Honolulu (AFP) Dec 21, 2020
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted late Sunday,...
Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island roared back to life Sunday night, and the eruption continued...
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's big island erupted late on Sunday, December 20 inside the Hawaii...
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from the United States Geological Survey, followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south..
