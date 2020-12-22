Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Singapore Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Singapore Receives Pfizer COVID-19 VaccineSingapore Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mike Pence Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Live on Air

Vice President Mike Pence is getting the coronavirus vaccine live in front of the world. The...
Just Jared - Published

FDA Says Extra Doses In Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Vials Can Be Used

The Food and Drug Administration has advised that the extra doses found to be available in some...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


US Covid-19 Vaccinations To Begin Monday As CDC Recommends Pfizer Vaccine

The United States is likely to start Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday after Robert Redfield, the...
RTTNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

NIH Creating Study Examining Pfizer Vaccine Reactions [Video]

NIH Creating Study Examining Pfizer Vaccine Reactions

The National Institutes of Health is looking at why some people are allergic to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published
KCVA among sites in KS, MO set to receive COVID-19 vaccines [Video]

KCVA among sites in KS, MO set to receive COVID-19 vaccines

More veterans will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday it's sending shipments of the Pfizer and newly approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:53Published
President-Elect Biden Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine [Video]

President-Elect Biden Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden received a dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday afternoon. The first shot in a series of two was administered at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark,..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published