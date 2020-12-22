Global  
 

MSDH reports 2,191 new coronavirus cases, 79 new deaths Tuesday

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
MSDH reports 2,191 new coronavirus cases, 79 new deaths TuesdayDec. 22, 2020

Set a record today for coronavirus deaths reported in one day.

The mississippi state department of health reported 79 new deaths.

That puts the death toll closer to 45 hundred.

And state epidemiologist doctor paul byers is seeing that growth in the overall trends.

Byers added that the rise in deaths is not a surprise since state health leaders like himself expected to see an increase.

And we bring you the latest report the state announced more than 21-hundred new cases the new cases pushed the statewide total since mid march to more than 197-thousand confirmed cases in the magnolia state the alabama




