Biden: Darkest days in Covid-19 battle are ahead of us Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:57s - Published 5 minutes ago Biden: Darkest days in Covid-19 battle are ahead of us President-elect Joe Biden vowed that he would tell the American public the truth about the coronavirus pandemic before saying that the darkest days in the battle against Covid-19 are ahead of us and not behind us. 0

