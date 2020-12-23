High School Girls Basketball: Harrison Central vs. Jefferson Davis County

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

A really good battle in the girls game and a rematch from less than three weeks ago as Harrison Central looks to avenge a one-point loss to Jefferson Davis County.

- and a really good battle, in th- girls game... actually a re-- match, from less than three - weeks ago... as harrison- central looks to agenge a one-- point loss, to jefferson davis- county.

- first quarter... khyla ragins - with the quick hands on - defense... and the junior is of- and running the break... lefty- - - - lay-up good... fundamental- jumping off the right leg.- red rebelettes keeping their- foot on the gas... nice ball- movement down low... eventually- it's je-mya evans with- the bucket... and the foul... - free throw is good... making it- 7-2 - harrison central.

- and just smothering defense,- from the team in- white... as janiya smith gets - the steal... and she'll do the- rest- herself... gets the floater to- go... red rebelettes go up- 9-5... still in the first.- the game would go back-and- - forth for a while... but- harrison central would take - control in the second - quarter... going on to win it..- 57- 50... fourth straight