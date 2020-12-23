Elderly woman donates toys for Christmas 12232020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

an elderly woman is the reason dozens of clark county children will have a christmas with a good meal and a gift..

Volunteers behind "the gift of giving blessings" say 86- year-old lois thomas donated most of the toys distributed to families at the first christian church monday..

Thomas says collecting donations has become a hobby!

lois thomas donated toys i just think there would be some kids who wouldn't get toys if they weren't up out there now."

each family who visited was able to pick up one ham and two toys per child.

