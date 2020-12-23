Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine

Global  
 

On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced having reached a deal with the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses by July 31.

That's up from the initial 100 million doses ordered already.

The deal follows a similar extension of doses reached by the U.S. with Moderna for their vaccine.

Both vaccines require two doses to be administered.

The $2 billion deal calls for at least an additional 70 million doses to be provided to the U.S. by June 30.


