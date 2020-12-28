Vaccines Long Term Care

Happening today- c-v-s is beginning its vaccine roll out at long-term care facilities in alabama and tennesse!

Nationwide - the company expects to vaccinate up to 4-million residents and staff through its program!

Waay31s sierra phillips shares how the process will work.

Today - some residents and staff at facilities across alabama will get their first dose of the pfizer vaccine from a c-v-s pharmacy team.

The company says its teams will make 3 trips to each facility to make sure everyone gets both doses.

C-v-s' president says it took them months of planning to get to today - where vaccinations will start in 36 states!

12 states started last week.

The company says it expects to take about 3 months to administer vaccines to residents and staff at more than 40-thousand facilities across the country!

Nursing homes in alabama are also working with walgreens and senior care to help get administered.

Next step, c-v-s representatives say, is to distribute vaccines at pharmacy locations.

They say c-v-s- will be able to eventually administer 20 to 25 million vaccines per month once the vaccines are available to