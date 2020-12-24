US Government to Buy 100 Million Additional Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

[NFA] The United States’ daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
According to CNN, cold weather and habits are the cause of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which have climbed to nearly 200,000 daily in the U.S. Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, told Fox News on Sunday that people are neglecting the three "W's." He explained "Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings." Health experts predicted that the winter and holidays would bring increase the cases.
[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in..