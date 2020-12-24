Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Government to Buy 100 Million Additional Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
US Government to Buy 100 Million Additional Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

US Government to Buy 100 Million Additional Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the purchase on Dec.

23.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Department of Health and Human Services United States Department of Health and Human Services Department of the US federal government

Watch Live: DoD and HHS hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

 The briefing comes after the FDA authorized Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Friday.
CBS News
FDA panel weighs whether to recommend Pfizer vaccine [Video]

FDA panel weighs whether to recommend Pfizer vaccine

[NFA] The United States’ daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
U.S. Covid Cases Spike To Nearly 200,000 Daily [Video]

U.S. Covid Cases Spike To Nearly 200,000 Daily

According to CNN, cold weather and habits are the cause of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which have climbed to nearly 200,000 daily in the U.S. Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, told Fox News on Sunday that people are neglecting the three "W's." He explained "Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings." Health experts predicted that the winter and holidays would bring increase the cases.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

U.S. and Pfizer Seal Deal for 100 Million More Vaccine Doses

 The company agreed to deliver the additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, helping address a looming shortage.
NYTimes.com
Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal [Video]

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal

[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

US close on deal with Pfizer for millions more vaccine doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is close to a deal to acquire tens of millions of additional...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •The AgeUpworthyNewsmaxNPR


Pfizer to deliver 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government

Pfizer to deliver 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) said on Wednesday that it struck a £1.48 billion deal with the U.S....
Invezz - Published Also reported by •MediaiteThe AgeSeattlePI.com


News24.com | US purchases additional 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

The US has purchased an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19,...
News24 - Published Also reported by •MediaiteUpworthySeattlePI.com



Related videos from verified sources

Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose [Video]

Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has great news for the state of New York. Cuomo said the state has found additional doses in its vaccine vials from Moderna. The vials, which were thought to hold 10..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice [Video]

Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice

Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
U.S. To Buy 100 Million More COVID Vaccine Doses From Pfizer [Video]

U.S. To Buy 100 Million More COVID Vaccine Doses From Pfizer

The drugmaker says it expects to deliver all the new doses by July 31.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published