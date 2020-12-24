US Government to Buy 100 Million Additional Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the purchase on Dec.

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal [NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

The company agreed to deliver the additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, helping address a looming shortage.

U.S. Covid Cases Spike To Nearly 200,000 Daily According to CNN, cold weather and habits are the cause of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which have climbed to nearly 200,000 daily in the U.S. Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, told Fox News on Sunday that people are neglecting the three "W's." He explained "Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings." Health experts predicted that the winter and holidays would bring increase the cases.

FDA panel weighs whether to recommend Pfizer vaccine [NFA] The United States’ daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

The briefing comes after the FDA authorized Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Friday.

