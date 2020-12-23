Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:02s - Published 9 minutes ago

JandK Election Commissioner declares result for DDC elections

Addressing a press conference in Jammu on December 23, JandK Election Commissioner KK Sharma spoke on District Development Council (DDC) elections results.

BJP: 75, JandK NC: 67, Independent: 50, JandK PDP: 27, INC: 26, JKAP: 12, JKPC: 8, CPI(M): 5, JKNPP: 2, PDF: 2 and BSP: 1.

Sharma said, "I congratulate all the candidates who have won the DDC elections.

With the active participation of people, the voting percentage was higher, and polling was peaceful.

Results were declared for 278 seats (out of 280 seats) and deferred for 2 seats."