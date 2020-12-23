JandK Election Commissioner declares result for DDC elections

Three security personnel got injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The incident occurred at Duderhama area of Ganderbal on December 23. All injured personnel have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Speaking to ANI, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said, "Three CRPF jawans have suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade today."
Speaking to media in Jammu on December 23, Spokesperson of JandK Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Ravinder Sharma spoke on DDC election results. Sharma said, "We contested DDC elections with NC-led alliance on seat sharing basis. We can consider forming non-BJP district council, at places where BJP is not in majority. Final decision will be taken by Congress High Command."
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar on December 23, JKPDP leader and former JandK chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "I want to tell all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that fight with me politically, not through NIA, ED and CBI." "Democracy is about fundamental rights," she added.
The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats. This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories. Out of the 276 seats for which results have been declared by the J&K Election Commission so far, besides PAGD and BJP, Independent candidates have won 49, Congress 26, Apni Party 12, PDF and National Panthers Party two each and BSP one. The BJP said that the results show the party has established acceptability in Jammu & Kashmir. Watch the full video for all the details.
While speaking to ANI on December 18, Puducherry Chief Minister, V Narayanasamy spoke on farm laws. He said, "Today, in Puducherry on behalf United Progressive Alliance, the leaders of the Congress party, CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, DMK and other parties are sitting on one-day hunger strike in support of farmers protesting against the three farms laws in Delhi." "We demand govt of India to withdraw 3 black laws," Puducherry CM added.
