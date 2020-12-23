Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in WB's Siliguri

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in WB's Siliguri

Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in WB's Siliguri

The Christmas is around the corner and markets in West Bengal all decked up in the festival season.

The shopkeepers in Siliguri were seen selling decorative items ahead of Christmas but sales got affected this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A shopkeeper said, "Even during this Christmas season, sales are not as expected.

It will be difficult to recover the money I have invested." A few customers were seen at the market but the buzz was missing.

The world will celebrate Christmas on December 25.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Delhi church lits up ahead of Christmas [Video]

Delhi church lits up ahead of Christmas

The Christmas is around the corner and to celebrate the festival, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi got illuminated. With fairy lights and decorative items, the church looked beautiful. A few people also visited the church during the festival season. The world will celebrate Christmas on Dec 25

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Holiday crowds at some US airports

 Minneapolis–Saint Paul International and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston was busy with travelers ahead of the Christmas holidays. (Dec...
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Lori Loughlin Keeping Her Head Down, Husband Still in Quarantine

 Lori Loughlin is spending her final week in prison, counting the days till she's released -- while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli is still quarantined because of..
TMZ.com
Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal [Video]

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal

[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Dr. Jon LaPook shares his experience getting the COVID vaccine

 "Getting the vaccine felt exactly the same to me as getting a flu shot... No big deal." But then the emotional impact of the moment set in.
CBS News

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Mamata Banerjee speaks to farmers protesting at Singhu border, assures them of her support

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to the farmers camping at the national capital's Singhu border protesting the Central farm laws and..
IndiaTimes

Will BJP leaders quit if party fails to get 200 seats in Bengal, asks Prashant Kishor

 Prashant Kishor, who managed Narendra Modi's successful campaign for prime ministership in 2014, has been roped in by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to boost her..
IndiaTimes

Siliguri Siliguri City in West Bengal, India

Dy EC Sudeep Jain holds meeting to oversee poll preparedness in West Bengal [Video]

Dy EC Sudeep Jain holds meeting to oversee poll preparedness in West Bengal

Deputy Election Commissioner, Sudeep Jain and West Bengal Chief Election Officer, Arif Aftab held review meeting in Siliguri on December 18. They reviewed the poll preparedness for West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. The discussion focused on rectification of voter list, name of the people died but still persist in voter list and chances of fake voting. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from December 17.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Locals stage candlelight protest in Siliguri over alleged killing of leopard by forest officials [Video]

Locals stage candlelight protest in Siliguri over alleged killing of leopard by forest officials

People held candlelight protest over alleged killing of a leopard in Rangapani area under Kurseong forest division on December 17. Protesters expressed unhappiness over the alleged attack on wild animal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published

Related videos from verified sources

Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in Mumbai [Video]

Sales get affected due to COVID pandemic during Christmas in Mumbai

The Christmas is around the corner and markets in Mumbai all decked up in the festival season. But sales got affected this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. A shopkeeper said, "Sale is less this year in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Christmas Lights In Short Supply, Popularity Surge Partly Due To Pandemic [Video]

Christmas Lights In Short Supply, Popularity Surge Partly Due To Pandemic

Having trouble finding Christmas lights this year? Turns out, you're not alone. Sales are skyrocketing and part of the reason has to do with COVID.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:51Published
Finding Christmas lights harder due to COVID [Video]

Finding Christmas lights harder due to COVID

Having trouble finding Christmas lights this year? Turns out, you're not alone. Sales are skyrocketing and part of the reason has to do with COVID.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:53Published