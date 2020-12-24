Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:36s - Published 1 minute ago

Dad Pranks Sons by Packing Their Christmas Gifts in Latest Gaming Console's Box

This dad searched for the latest gaming console for his sons but couldn't get it as it was unavailable.

He then decided to play a prank on them by packing their other Christmas presents inside the gaming console's empty box.

On discovering the box after unwrapping it, the boys seemed extremely excited and could barely keep it together.

They screamed and shouted as they couldn't contain their happiness unless they discovered it was not what they had thought it was while they were unboxing it.

Their excitement quickly vanished after realizing that it was a prank, while their parents laughed out loud at their hilarious reactions.