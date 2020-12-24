Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 minutes ago

Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are "Ridiculously Low"

Trump threatened late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress.

This may delay aid for millions on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment benefits.

Trump said the bill did not provide enough support for small businesses.

He also asked Congress to increase stimulus checks to individuals to $2,000.

He called the current offer of $600 for most Americans “ridiculously low”.

Nancy Pelosi agrees with Trump and many Democrats are on board to increase the stimulus checks.