Paris Saint Germain have sacked German coach Tuchel -L'Equipe/Bild

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Paris Saint Germain have sacked German coach Tuchel -L'Equipe/BildReports say that Paris Saint Germain have sacked German coach Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Chelsea to shed seven to fund Haaland bid - Gossip

 Chelsea and Man City to battle for Erling Braut Haaland, Liverpool move for Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger heading to PSG, plus more.
BBC News

PSG forward Neymar to return from ankle injury in January

 Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is set to return in January from an ankle injury, the club say.
BBC News
Basaksehir's Webo says December 8 was a milestone against racism [Video]

Basaksehir's Webo says December 8 was a milestone against racism

Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo says there is now a "before and after December 8" following Basaksehir and PSG walking off the field on Tuesday following a racist incident.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:56Published
PSG and Istanbul coach salute players' "solidarity" against racism [Video]

PSG and Istanbul coach salute players' "solidarity" against racism

Thomas Tuchel and Okan Buruk praise their players for their solidarity against racism after PSG complete a 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:09Published

Thomas Tuchel Thomas Tuchel

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel [Video]

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are facing one of the game's greatest challenges as they aim for a UCL win at Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:55Published
PSG morale "good" ahead of Leipzig faceoff despite recent defeat [Video]

PSG morale "good" ahead of Leipzig faceoff despite recent defeat

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN SQUAD TRAINING / PSG COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING DEFEAT AGAINST MONACO HAS NOT HURT MORALE, THERE IS LACK OF PLAYERS USED TO THESE

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:38Published

Arsenal next? Thomas Tuchel SACKED by Paris Saint-Germain with manager installed as one of early favourites to replace Mikel Arteta

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain with the French champions sitting in third in...
talkSPORT - Published

Tuchel ´sad and angry´ at lack of appreciation for PSG achievements

Thomas Tuchel is “sad and angry” that his achievements as Paris Saint-Germain boss are often...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Webo: Fourth official crossed the line [Video]

Webo: Fourth official crossed the line

Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo says fourth official Sebastian Coltescu 'crossed the line' after allegedly using a racist term during Tuesday's abandoned Champions League..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published
PSG and Basaksehir teams walk off pitch after alleged racial slur [Video]

PSG and Basaksehir teams walk off pitch after alleged racial slur

Basaksehir coach and players said fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racial slur against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off. Players from both teams walked off the..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:07Published
Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford [Video]

Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

Neymar scores twice and Fred sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:54Published