Officers help pull car off person in parking lot

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LIVE AT THE SCENE.SERA?SERA ERIKA, INVESTIGATORSREMAIN HERE ON SCENE.YOU CAN SEE BEHIND ME A CAR THATWAS INVOLVED IS ALSO STILL HERE.ALL THE DAMAGE TO THE FRONT ENDHERE IN THE STOP & SHOP PARKINGLOT.TWO PEOPLE SUFFERED SERIOUSINJURIES.IT HAPPENED AT 9:30 THISMORNING.POLICE SAY THE VEHICLE HIT THESTORE BUILDING, AND ALSO THE CARHIT A 65-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO WASSTANDING OUTSIDE.THE VEHICLE THEN BACKED UP ANDSTRUCK A WOMAN, WHO BECAMETRAPPED UNDER THE CAR.NOW, TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO.IT IS A STILL FRAME FROMSURVEILLANCE VIDEO, AND IT SHOWSA GROUP OF POLICE OFFICERS COMEABOUT SIX OR SEVEN, ALONG WITH ABYSTANDER, THEY LIFTED THEVEHICLE TO FREE THE WOMAN WHOWAS STUCK UNDERNEATH THE CAR.THEIR ACTIONS ARE BELIEVED TOHAVE HELPED SAVE HER LIFE.BOTH VICTIMS SUFFER SERIOUS BUTNOT LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE, AWOMAN DESCRIBED IN HER 40’S, SHEWAS ALSO TAKEN TO THE HOSPITALFOR OBSERVATION.THE INVESTIGATION INTO HOW THISALL HAPPEN