37 local restaurants sue governor over orange zone restrictions Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:22s - Published 6 days ago 37 local restaurants sue governor over orange zone restrictions. 37 local restaurants sue governor over orange zone restrictions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RELIEF FOR LOCALRESTAURANTSCAN'T COME FASTENOUGH... AS MANYOF THEM STRUGGLETO STAY OPENDURING THISPANDEMIC.NOW SOME OFTHEM ARE FIGHTINGBACK AGAINSTTHOSE COVIDRESTRICTIONS...WITH A NEWLAWSUIT.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERHANNAH BUEHLERTAKES A CLOSERLOOK... AT WHAT'SAT STAKE.14381:42SOT: WE NEED TOOPENSOT: WE'VE DONEEVERYTHING ASKEDOF US AND BEYONDRESTAURANTS INERIE COUNTY'SORANGE ZONE AREHOPING FOR ACHRISTMASMIRACLE37 RESTAURANTSARE NOW SUINGTHEGOVERNORANDOTHER LEGISLATIVEAND HEALTHOFFICIALSREGARDINGSHUTDOWNS INORANGE ZONESOT: STILL THEY'RESHUT DOWN EVENTHOUGH THERE IS 0EVIDENCE THEY ARETHE CAUSE OF THECOVID-19 VIRUSPROMINENT LOCALATTORNEY STEVECOHEN AND HOGANWILLIG AREREPRESENTING THERESTAURANTSAND THEIROWNERSSAYINGTHE GOVERNOR'SCLOSURE OFINDOOR DINING ISUNCONSTITUTIONAL.ATTORNEY'S SAYTHIS INFRINGES ONOWNER'S RIGHTSTO EARN ANHONEST LIVINGSOT: BEFORE YOUDEPRIVE SOMEONEOFCONSTITUTIONALRIGHT THEY AREREQUIRED BY LAWTO SHOW ARATIONAL BASISFOR DOING SOCOHEN SAYS THEGOVERNMENT CAN'TDO THISBECAUSEIT'S BEENSCIENTIFICALLYSHOWNRESTAURANTS ARENOT THE CAUSE OFTHE COVID-19SPREADSOT: WE HAVESEVERALARGUMENTS EACHOF WHICH SHOULDWIN THE DAYSOT: FORRESTAURANTS TOBE THE ONLY CAUSEOF THIS SITUATIONIS UNFATHOMABLEIT DOENS'T MAKEANY SENSEPAUL SANTORAOWNER OFSANTORA'S PIZZAPUB & GRILL IS PARTOF THE LAWSUITSOT: WE JUST WANTTO OPEN NIAGARACOUNTY RIGHTDOWN THE STREETFROM US IS WIDEOPENAND WE'RE FINDING30-40% OF PEOPLEARE FROM ERIECOUNTY GOINGTHERE WHICH ISTHE NEXT LEVEL OFINSANENESSSOT: WE JUST WANTTO HAVE THEOPPORTUNITY TOINTERACT SAFELYPROVIDE A SERVICETO OUR COMMUNITYI MEAN SOMEPEOPLE'STRADITIONS ARE TOGET A PIZZA DURINGTHE HOLIDAYS ON ACERTAIN DAYIT'SFRUSTRATINGSADAND WE HOPE THATIT CHANGESWE REACHED OUTTO THEGOVERNOR'SOFFICE ANDOTHERS NAMED INTHE LAWSUITA SPOKESPERSONFOR CUOMO'SOFFICE SAYS:"WE GET SUEDVIRTUALLY EVERYDAY FOR VIRTUALLYEVERY ACTIONTAKEN DURING THISPANDEMIC, ANDFRANKLY I'VE LOSTTRACK OF ALL THEFRIVOLOUS SUITSFILED AGAINST US.WE ARE MOVINGHEAVEN AND EARTHTO CONTAIN THISVIRUS AND WEKNOW SOMEPEOPLE AREUNHAPPY, BUTBETTER TO BEUNHAPPY THANSICK OR WORSE."HB 7EWN





