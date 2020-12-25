Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire that displaced a family on Christmas Eve.

Responding to fires on the holidays

We have continuing coverage for you this morning as a rochester family goes without their home.

It caught fire christmas eve morning... and madelyne spoke with the family... tyler.

I know the family isn't feeling the best waking up on christmas morning in a home that's not theirs.

But... they're just grateful that everyone made it out safely and no one was hurt.

Here's a look at the fire thursday morning.

It happened in the 16 hundred block of 8 and a half avenue southeast just after 8.

When the rochester fire department arrived... they saw smoke outside then walked in to heavy black smoke and no visibility whatsoever.

They located a fire in the basement and put it out.

Responding to fires is never an easy task for firefighters.

And when it happens on christmas eve... leaving a family of 6 and their pet without a home is even harder.

Ben davis with the rochester fire department tells me they try to take everything "whatever we can do to comfort that family, whether it's try to save whatever we can, salvage from the house.

Whether that's photo albums or whatever we can.

Things that aren't replaceable, we try to get those out of the house and protect as much as we can."

Now even with the bitter cold temperatures we had yesterday... the firefighters on scene still took the time to shovel the homeowners driveway and make sure they were taken care of... especially on thank you madelyne.

The cause of the fire