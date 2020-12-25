Avoiding Holiday Fires

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

whether it be cooking fires or Christmas tree fires no

Which brings us to holiday story nobody is fond of.

Whether it be cooking fires or christmas tree fires... no one wants their holiday to go up in smoke.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto spoke with the rochester fire department today about how to avoid starting a house fire and she joins us live at station one annalise ?

"*?

"* when they're working on holidays ?

"*?

"* fi responders are usually spending time with family and loved ones.

When they are on duty ?

"*?

"* families of firefighters have to adjust.

But today is a typical day for the rochester fire dept ?

"*?

*- recieving calls for potential hazardous materials, structure fires, and medical emergencies.

While the rfd tells me cooking fires are the leading cause of house fires in the nation every year, christmas tree fires can happen when real christmas trees aren't properly cared for.

Not watering, damaged lights, overloading circuits are all factors that can start a fire.

The tree itself isn't the issue, but rather where you put the christmas tree.

"if it's blocking say a stairwell, or a staircase, or a door to get out, something like that.

Just being mindful of where that tree is actually placed in that house, so that you're not making it hard to get out should there be an emergency."

The rochest fire dept also shared with me a few tips on how to avoid a kitchen fire ?

"*?

"* keep children awa from hot liquids and foods that may spill.

Don't leave candles burning.

And keep a fire extinguisher on hand.

And of course if you are cooking at home for the holiday, stay in your kitchen, don't leave open flames unattended, and