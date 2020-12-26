Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire Destroys Braintree Family's Home On Christmas Morning

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Fire Destroys Braintree Family's Home On Christmas MorningWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Historic Good Shepard Lutheran Church In Levittown Catches Fire On Christmas Day [Video]

Historic Good Shepard Lutheran Church In Levittown Catches Fire On Christmas Day

A Lutheran church that has been part of the bedrock in Levittown, Long Island burst into flames Christmas Day. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas [Video]

Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas

[NFA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
WBZ News Update For December 25 [Video]

WBZ News Update For December 25

East Boston Stabbing Death; Braintree Home Destroyed In Fire; New Coronavirus Restrictions Start Saturday; Christmas Day Forecast

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:36Published