Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas

[NFA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were critically injured.
Sacred Heart Cathedral Church remain closed for visitors on Christmas. The church was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. People lit candles outside the church premises today. Speaking to ANI, a visitor said, "I hope we will be able to offer prayers inside the church next year."
Illuminations and celebrations of Christmas festival brighten up Saint Mary's Church. Saint Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi is decked up with full decoration and lights. People visited the church on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. They are celebrating Christmas despite COVID-19 pandemic blues.