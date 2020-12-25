Global  
 

Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
[NFA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were critically injured.

This report produced by Gavino Garay.


Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown [Video]

Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown

Social distancing means muted celebrations far removed from the larger gatherings, and famous markets traditionally associated with this time of year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published
Christmas: Sacred Heart Cathedral Church remains closed for visitors amid pandemic [Video]

Christmas: Sacred Heart Cathedral Church remains closed for visitors amid pandemic

Sacred Heart Cathedral Church remain closed for visitors on Christmas. The church was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. People lit candles outside the church premises today. Speaking to ANI, a visitor said, "I hope we will be able to offer prayers inside the church next year."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
Christmas celebrations illuminate St Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi [Video]

Christmas celebrations illuminate St Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Illuminations and celebrations of Christmas festival brighten up Saint Mary's Church. Saint Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi is decked up with full decoration and lights. People visited the church on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. They are celebrating Christmas despite COVID-19 pandemic blues.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Nashville police and FBI hold briefing on downtown explosion

 Nashville Police Chief John Drake and officials from the FBI and ATF held a briefing Friday on the explosion that tore through downtown Nashville early Christmas..
CBS News

Nashville explosion linked to suspicious vehicle

 At least 20 buildings in downtown Nashville were damaged by an explosion early Christmas morning that police are calling "an intentional act." Jerrod Bernstein,..
CBS News

Police: Explosion in Nashville, Tennessee believed to be 'intentional'

 An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people...
New Zealand Herald

Nashville explosion eyewitness describes being evacuated right before the blast

 Nashville resident Noelle Rasmussen describes how police knocked on her door and ordered her family to evacuate early Christmas morning. As they were driving..
CBS News

Vehicle Explosion Rocks Nashville on Christmas, Police Call It an 'Intentional Act'

Most of the buildings were closed given the hour and Christmas holiday in the heart of the city
VOA News - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Explosion rocks central Nashville

An explosion linked to a vehicle rocked central Nashville, in the US, on Christmas morning, sending...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Explosion in Downtown Nashville Damages Buildings on Christmas Day

Authorities are on the scene in downtown Nashville in response to an explosion that took place early...
Mediaite - Published


Listen to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville [Video]

Listen to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville

A Christmas morning explosion ripped through downtown Nashville, Tennessee, causing a massive blast felt as many as nine blocks away.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:44Published
Witnesses report hearing gunshots, warning before vehicle explosion in downtown Nashville [Video]

Witnesses report hearing gunshots, warning before vehicle explosion in downtown Nashville

Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots early in the morning and a message coming from an RV parked in the street warning anyone in the area to evacuate. Officers said they are looking into..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 08:29Published
Shocking video shows bird's-eye-view of explosion site in Nashville [Video]

Shocking video shows bird's-eye-view of explosion site in Nashville

Footage shows damage at the scene of an explosion in Nashville on Christmas Day. Police believe the explosion was intentional.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:27Published