Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Alone 2 Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Home Alone 2 Trailer

Home Alone 2 Trailer

Here's the official movie trailer of Home Alone 2 (1992) - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a 1992 American comedy film written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus.

It is the second film in the Home Alone series and the sequel to the 1990 film Home Alone.

The film stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Tim Curry, Brenda Fricker and Catherine O'Hara.

The film follows Kevin (Culkin), a 10-year-old boy, who once again must fend off two burglars, Harry and Marv (Pesci and Stern), after he is mistakenly separated from his family on their Christmas vacation.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SATOR movie [Video]

SATOR movie

SATOR movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Secluded in a desolate forest home to little more than the decaying remnants of the past, a broken family is further torn apart by a mysterious death. Adam,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published
Transporting a Miniature Horse in a Denali [Video]

Transporting a Miniature Horse in a Denali

Occurred on October 2, 2020 / Wyoming, USA Info from Licensor: "Picking up our new miniature horse Miss 2020. She was so tiny I did not have the heart to put her in the horse trailer alone. We decided..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:34Published
Sanremo Movie [Video]

Sanremo Movie

Sanremo Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Bruno lives in a nursing home, and constantly craves for Duša, only to forget her after each of their encounters. When he is alone, his past resurfaces..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:35Published