Home Alone 2 Trailer

Here's the official movie trailer of Home Alone 2 (1992) - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a 1992 American comedy film written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus.

It is the second film in the Home Alone series and the sequel to the 1990 film Home Alone.

The film stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Tim Curry, Brenda Fricker and Catherine O'Hara.

The film follows Kevin (Culkin), a 10-year-old boy, who once again must fend off two burglars, Harry and Marv (Pesci and Stern), after he is mistakenly separated from his family on their Christmas vacation.