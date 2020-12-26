Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Churches Change Christmas Services Amid COVID-19

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Churches Change Christmas Services Amid COVID-19Churches Change Christmas Services Amid COVID-19

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Church leaders set for online Christmas services as COVID returns

The Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, who will address parishioners online at 10.30am on Thursday, says...
Brisbane Times - Published

Australians gather for COVID-19 Christmas

Many Christmas services took place online this year because church attendance numbers were subject to...
SBS - Published

COVID-19: Christmas Masses held in open-air or in a basketball arena

At St. Mary's church in Berlin, several services are offered so that everyone can gather in safety...
euronews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Churches Try To Keep Traditions Alive While Keeping Parishioners Safe This Christmas [Video]

Churches Try To Keep Traditions Alive While Keeping Parishioners Safe This Christmas

Christmas mass looks a little different this year as church leaders are trying to keep parishioners safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping traditions alive.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:56Published
COVID-19: Christmas Masses held in open-air or in a basketball arena [Video]

COVID-19: Christmas Masses held in open-air or in a basketball arena

At St. Mary's church in Berlin, several services are offered so that everyone can gather in safety for Christmas mass amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Churches Make Changes For Christmas Mass To Allow As Many To Worship As Possible Despite Pandemic [Video]

Churches Make Changes For Christmas Mass To Allow As Many To Worship As Possible Despite Pandemic

Christmas is typically one of the busiest times of the year for churches, but this holiday season looks quite a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:17Published