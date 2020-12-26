Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says

With Christmas finally upon us this week, so was the welcome news of the EMA's vaccine approval. But failure to secure a Brexit agreement still plagued European leaders, as the continent shut its borders to the UK over fears of a mutant COVID-19 strain spreading further outside of Britain.
Interim Assistant Director of Public Health for Cornwall Council, Ruth Goldstein has said the move to tier two was "really necessary".
Hundreds of families have been spending Christmas in evacuation centres after being forced from their homes because of flooding.
More than a thousand households in Bedforshire were advised to leave because of rising river levels. It comes as Storm Bella sweeps across the UK bringing more heavy rain and strong winds.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government will not rule out any preventative measures, including another national lockdown, when it comes to tackling the Covid pandemic.
Possible human remains have been found near the Nashville explosion site. The explosion ripped through surrounding buildings and put three people in
Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..