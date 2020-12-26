Global  
 

Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says

Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says

National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal.

Report by Alibhaiz.

