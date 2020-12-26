Global  
 

Trump Takes Aim At 'Weak,' 'Totally Incompetent' Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Saturday aimed a large dose of spleen at the US Supreme Court.

According to Business Insider, Trump's latest outburst stems from his loss to now President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump and his campaign's legal team have so far lost all attempts made at reversing the election result.

Trump said he had 'PROOF' of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, but did not provide any such evidence.


