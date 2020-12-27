Global  
 

Rishi Sunak hails 'comprehensive' Brexit deal for the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hailed the UK's proposed Brexit deal with theEuropean Union for being "one of the most comprehensive" free trade agreementsever signed.


Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Rishi Sunak, UK chancellor, announces one-year spending plan and confirms foreign aid to be slashed.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has explained the government’s decision to freeze public sector worker pay rises, apart from NHS doctors and nurses and those who earn below the median wage of £24,000. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

 Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal on Christmas Eve (UK time) that should avert economic chaos on New..
 These are the most important aspects of the UK-EU deal, and how it could affect our day-to-day lives.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the Brexit trade deal can be an "enormously unifying moment for our country" for the United Kingdom.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the post-Brexit trade deal can represent an "enormously unifying moment" for the UK and bring people together after the "divisions of the past few years".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement..

