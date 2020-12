How the NFL's Friday and Saturday action impacted playoff race Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 00:37s - Published 4 minutes ago How the NFL's Friday and Saturday action impacted playoff race SportsPulse: Here's where everyone stands heading into NFL Week 16's Sunday action. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Patriots Looking Up At Dolphins In Standings For A Change



The Patriots (6-7) head into Sunday's game against the Dolphins and Tagovailoa with their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances in dire jeopardy, and their reign atop the AFC East at an.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago