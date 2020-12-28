Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:00s - Published 5 minutes ago

Coronavirus vaccine dry run in 4 states begin, when will the vaccination start? | Oneindia News

As the country desperately waits for the Coronavirus vaccine, a two-day dry run for coronavirus vaccine program started this morning in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam.

Focus on management of possible adverse events after immunisation, and dry runs that include checks on cold storage and transportation arrangements are a part of the program.

A total of 2,360 training sessions have been held so far, and 7,000 officials have been trained, including medical officers and vaccinators.

This as the no.

Of Coronavirus cases being reported daily have been falling with the lowest single-day hike in six months reported yesterday.

