Donald and Melania Trump eye Palm Beach homes near Mar-a-Lago

Frontline health care workers in Palm Beach County receive COVID-19 vaccineAnother round of COVID-19 vaccines were administered at various hospitals in Palm Beach County on Monday.
Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheerEquity benchmark indices closed at fresh lifetime highs on December 28 amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package...
Frontline healthcare workers to receive vaccine in Palm Beach CountyAnother round of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at various hospitals in Palm Beach County.