Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes 5th to Reach Phase 3 Trial in the US

On Monday, Novavax announced the beginning of its Phase 3 trial for its vaccine candidate, named NVX-CoV2373, in the U.S. and Mexico.

If it proves effective, Novavax's formula would have an advantage because it doesn't require specialized freezers.

