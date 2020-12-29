Global  
 

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes 5th to Reach Phase 3 Trial in the US

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes 5th to Reach Phase 3 Trial in the US

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes 5th to Reach Phase 3 Trial in the US

On Monday, Novavax announced the beginning of its Phase 3 trial for its vaccine candidate, named NVX-CoV2373, in the U.S. and Mexico.


Novavax opens Phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine candidate [Video]

Novavax opens Phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Another vaccine candidate is taking a step forward. Novavax announced Monday it is starting a phase three trial for its vaccine candidate in the United States and Mexico. Tampa will host a site for the clinical trial.

AP Top Stories

 Here's the latest news for Monday, December 28th: Novavax starts huge U.S. study of COVID-19 shot; Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam;..
COVID vaccine from Novavax is latest to enter Phase 3 trials

 If it proves effective, Novavax's formula would have an advantage because it doesn't require specialized freezers.
New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine. [Video]

New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine.

Sandra Lindsay works as a critical care nurse in the NYC borough of Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre.

Novavax coronavirus vaccine becomes fifth to begin Phase 3 trials in United States

Novavax on Monday announced the start of the Phase 3 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United...
Novavax begins Phase 3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax on Monday announced it is beginning a phase three trial of its coronavirus vaccine, becoming...
Novavax starts Phase 3 COVID vaccine trial with plans to enroll 30,000 volunteers in U.S. and Mexico

Novavax Inc. undefined said Monday it is starting a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine...
KCFD chief: Firefighters should be in COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1 distribution [Video]

KCFD chief: Firefighters should be in COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1 distribution

More than half of calls the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responds to are medical, but firefighters are not included in the first phase of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trial To Begin In U.S. [Video]

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trial To Begin In U.S.

Maryland-based Novavax announced Monday it would be its phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. and Mexico. Its the fifth company to begin a large-scale trial of the coronavirus vaccine in..

Covid vaccine: 51 lakh people in priority list, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal [Video]

Covid vaccine: 51 lakh people in priority list, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state machinery is ready to vaccinate people as soon the vaccine gets approval. Kejriwal said that 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first..

