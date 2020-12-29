Young boy dies from COVID

He's the youngest victim in the area since the start of the pandemic.

A 4-year-old boy from Utica has died from coronavirus.

Following tragic news out of utica... a 4 year old boy has died due to covid-19.

Oneida county's youngest covid-related death.

The only death in the under 17 age group.

Xavier harris will be laid to rest on wednesday.

Tonight a friend of xavier'samily,brandi r reporters.

After getting permission from the family, brandi set up a go fund me page to help pay for xavier's funeral costs.

She says she hopes the community will take this virus seriously and encourages everyone to do their part to stay healthy.

"i think this gives her meaning.

It gives her purpose for her son's life.

To spread the word, to get the word out there that covid is real, to be safe, wash your hands, wear masks.

She just needs all the help she can get right now so that she can care of herother g forwd.

This will ve her purposto knowhat her sonis helpm wherever he may be right now."

The page has already surpassed it's goal of ten thousand dollars.

Our thoughts and prayers are with xavier's family.

