CDC recommendations for safely ringing in the new year

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Most of us are ready to turn the page on 2020, but as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, the CDC has tips on how you can ring in the new year safely.

- the agency says staying home an- celebrating with people you liv- with... or partaking in a - virtual celebration...- are the safest choices.

- experts suggest watching your - favorite movies... playing- games...- or even a dance party!- you can also try to plan a- neighborhood countdown to - midnight... with everyone - standing in front of their hous- and cheering as the clock - strikes 12-am.- but if you do decide to host...- or attend... a gathering... mak- sure you limit the number of- guests.

- everyone should wear a mask...- both inside and -




