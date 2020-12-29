Global  
 

A 7-Year-Old Girl Was Out Christmas Shopping--And Was Shot To Death

A disagreement in an Atlanta Saks Fifth Avenue parking lot led to the accidental death of a 7-year-old girl on Saturday.

Newser reports Kennedy Maxie's aunt was driving near the high-end shopping mall on Monday when she heard gunfire.

It was then that she realized her niece had been hit.

Police don't believe their vehicle was the intended target.

The aunt drove Kennedy to the hospital immediately, where she underwent surgery.

Sadly, she did not survive her injuries.


Georgia girl, 7, dies after being shot Christmas shopping with family: report

A 7-year-old Georgia girl died Saturday night from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier in the...
FOXNews.com - Published



