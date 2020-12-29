A 7-Year-Old Girl Was Out Christmas Shopping--And Was Shot To Death

In 1999, 23-year-old Jennifer Watkins was found, her body wrapped in plastic, in the stairwell of the hospital where she worked. Now, Colorado Springs police report her sexual assault and murder has finally been solved, thanks to DNA collected at the scene. Newser reports that thanks to the help of a public genetic genealogy database, cold case investigators were led to Ricky Severt.
The case against Cheer star Jerry Harris just got a lot worse. Newser reports that new seven-count indictment accuses Harris, 21, of incidents involving four underage youths. The indictment includes one in which he allegedly went from Texas to Florida in 2019 with the goal of having sex with a 15-year-old. NBC News notes that he was hit with four counts of using, persuading, inducing, and enticing a minor for sex. In September, the Netflix he was charged with producing child pornography.
5-year-old Austin Birdseye loved to sing. He particularly enjoyed singing in the car--at the top of his lungs. But no more. Sunday night, his mother's boyfriend pushed Austin out of his car onto a dark, rainy, and busy highway, allegedly for being 'unruly.' Two miles from his home, Austin was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital. According to Newser, the mother's longtime boyfriend is soldier Bryan Starr, who is stationed at Georgia's Fort Benning.
Rapper and social media entrepreneur Spectacular Blue Smith visited 'the happiest place on Earth' on Monday, but his experience didn't quite live up to the hype. According to Newser, a joke he told when entering the park ultimately led to his arrest. The 35-year-old allegedly faked a sneeze while passing by a Disney employee at Animal Kingdom and said the word "coronavirus." Law enforcement reports things spiraled after the employee responded by saying a COVID joke isn't funny.