A newsroom in a pandemic

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 22:40s - Published
Hindustan Times’ editors trace their learnings of the Covid-19 pandemic from the first reports that emerged on new year’s eve of 2019, as a cluster of unknown pneumonia cases detected in China’s Wuhan, to the current situation where by the end of 2020, at least 100 million will have been infected globally.

Sukumar Ranganathan, Binayak Dasgupta recount the journey that the HT editorial team undertook and find that on the back of science, logic and data, the lasting message of the pandemic has been that of human grit and ingenuity.


