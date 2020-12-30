A newsroom in a pandemic

Hindustan Times’ editors trace their learnings of the Covid-19 pandemic from the first reports that emerged on new year’s eve of 2019, as a cluster of unknown pneumonia cases detected in China’s Wuhan, to the current situation where by the end of 2020, at least 100 million will have been infected globally.
Sukumar Ranganathan, Binayak Dasgupta recount the journey that the HT editorial team undertook and find that on the back of science, logic and data, the lasting message of the pandemic has been that of human grit and ingenuity.
Satish Kaushik and Pankaj Tripathi talked to Hindustan Times about their upcoming comedy, Kaagaz. Pankaj tells us how it has been exciting for him to play the lead in a film while Satish discusses his desire to keep up with the times in the acting roles he picks and the films he directs.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:56Published
Abhishek Banerjee and Ishwak Singh feature in two different short films of Amazon Prime Video’s new anthology Unpaused, which was shot during the Covid-19 pandemic. While Abhishek plays a migrant labourer in Avinash Arun’s Vishaanu, Ishwak stars in Nikkhil Advani’s Apartment. The two actors spoke to Hindustan Times about their respective films, life in lockdown and if they drew from their own journeys to get into the headspace of their characters.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:51Published