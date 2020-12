Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 03:40s - Published 3 minutes ago

How 2020 saw Hong Kong change forever

The past year has changed Hong Kong forever.

From crushing pro-democracy protests and dissent to the implementation of the National Security Law and ousted lawmakers, for many China’s tightening grip is choking the city.

CNN’s Ivan Watson looks into what the future holds for the semi-autonomous city.